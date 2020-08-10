Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $178.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a positive e-commerce trend, solid product portfolio and shareholder-friendly moves in the long term. Also, its cost-reduction actions and solid liquidity might help tide over the pandemic-related difficulties. In second-quarter 2020, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 26% and 3.8%, respectively. It kept its financial projections for 2020, share buyback program and acquisition activities were suspended due to the pandemic-led worries. In addition, forex woes and tariffs are expected to have adverse impacts of $180 million in 2020. High debts might hurt the company's cost of funds and liquidity. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have been raised for the third quarter.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

Shares of SWK opened at $157.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,836,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

