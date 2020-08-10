Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motors enjoys a strong competitive advantage due to brand recognition and sizeable customer base. Its Pollak business buyout has enhanced Standard Motors’ growth opportunities in OE, heavy duty and commercial vehicle markets, aftermarket distribution, and product management, along with service areas. The transaction is boosting the Engine Management segment’s prospects and leading to various commercial and operational synergies. Encouragingly, Standard Motor Products expects sequential improvement in the sales volume in the upcoming quarter as the customers’ orders have started to pick up. Healthy balance sheet with a low leverage of 6% is another positive. Cost cut efforts are also likely to aid margins. As such, Standard Motors warrants a bullish stance at the moment. “

SMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

SMP opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $461,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 331,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,276,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $269,103.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,758 shares of company stock worth $1,281,062. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

