SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.48

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 1569752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

