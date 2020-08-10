Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

SQM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

SQM opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 514,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 373,230 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 299,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after buying an additional 253,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

