Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SiriusXM’s second-quarter 2020 results reflected weakness in advertising demand and equipment revenues due to coronavirus pandemic. Higher customer service expenses along with increasing transmission costs hurt profitability. Additionally, SiriusXM lost paid promotional subscribers due to a decline in shipments from automakers offering paid promotional subscriptions. Significant competition in the music streaming market dominated by the likes of Spotify and Apple is an overhang. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s strong content portfolio helped in subscriber base expansion. Additionally, expanded podcast efforts fit well with existing advertising-led focus at Pandora and AdsWizz and are expected to improve monetization for the broader podcast platform in the long haul.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 895,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 360,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

