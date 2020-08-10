Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 788,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,357,000 after buying an additional 125,425 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 602,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $50,969,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,600.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,170 shares of company stock worth $3,822,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

