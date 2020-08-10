Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

