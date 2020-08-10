Signaturefd LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 865 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $302.05 on Thursday. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $362,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.94.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

