Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 141.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

BATS:BBJP opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37.

