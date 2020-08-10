Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “
NASDAQ SLCT opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $138.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.72. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
