Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SLCT opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $138.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.72. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.