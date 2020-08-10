SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.75

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEGXF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

