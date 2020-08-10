Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) PT Raised to $38.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sapiens International by 313.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

