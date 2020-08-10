Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €101.54 ($114.09).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of SAN stock opened at €87.38 ($98.18) on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($104.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €91.03 and its 200-day moving average is €87.81.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

