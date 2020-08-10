SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The business’s revenue was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.67. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.