S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

STBA opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $811.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.61. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,977.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 189.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 72.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 38.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

