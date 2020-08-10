Royal Bank of Canada Increases TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $25.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.
NYSE:TU opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 99.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 97.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
Featured Article: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.