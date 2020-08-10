Royal Bank of Canada Increases TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $25.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

NYSE:TU opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 99.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 97.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

