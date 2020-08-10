Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.67

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $52.94, with a volume of 1157292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. Rollins’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $51,560,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Rollins by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

