Riverstone Energy (LON:RSE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $308.08

Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.08 and traded as low as $263.50. Riverstone Energy shares last traded at $277.50, with a volume of 10,989 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $225.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.41.

In other Riverstone Energy news, insider David M. Leuschen sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.70), for a total value of £6,020,000 ($7,408,318.98).

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors. The Fund may also make investments in other energy sub-sectors, including energy services, and power and coal.

