Reviewing Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Franco Nevada (OTCMKTS:FNV)

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Franco Nevada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.27 million N/A N/A Franco Nevada $844.10 million 35.30 $344.10 million $1.82 85.89

Franco Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mexus Gold US and Franco Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco Nevada 1 6 4 0 2.27

Franco Nevada has a consensus price target of $156.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Franco Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franco Nevada is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Franco Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -321.06% Franco Nevada 19.91% 7.85% 7.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Franco Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco Nevada has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco Nevada beats Mexus Gold US on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 7 concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State. It also holds interest in the Ures property covering 6900 acres located to the North of Hermosillo, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

