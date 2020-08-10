Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.18.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.