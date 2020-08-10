QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Stock Position Raised by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 168.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,453,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,879,000.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $72.56 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -234.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTS. Cowen began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

