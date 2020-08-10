Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Luminex Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luminex in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LMNX. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Luminex has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 6,283.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Luminex by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Luminex by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,721,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $287,653.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,300.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,559 shares of company stock worth $31,279,473 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

