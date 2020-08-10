Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

PLMR opened at $102.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. Palomar has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of -0.13.

In other Palomar news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $149,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,206,692 shares of company stock worth $74,974,341. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Palomar by 31.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $4,420,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

