PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $148.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PS Business Parks’ diversified portfolio gives the company the ability to tap opportunities in different asset classes. The company’s asset-repositioning moves also bode well amid improving industrial market fundamentals. The company’s decent balance-sheet strength and ample liquidity poise it well to sail through the current crisis. The company has collected about 88% of its total rental receipts for May. The May rental collection comprised 86%, 88% and 95% of rental collections for its industrial, flex and office properties, respectively. However, the coronavirus pandemic’s adverse impact on the economy will likely affect demand for space in the near term. Moreover, rent deferrals and rise in customer defaults are concerns. Furthermore, shares of the company have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

PSB opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $192.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $41,161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 15.9% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

