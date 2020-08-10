Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 20.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Post by 72.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Post by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

