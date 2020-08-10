Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 334.80 ($4.12).

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Playtech from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 425 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Mor Weizer acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £52,820 ($65,001.23).

Playtech stock opened at GBX 346.60 ($4.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 270.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.81 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460.70 ($5.67).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

