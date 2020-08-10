Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.72

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.72 and last traded at $118.32, with a volume of 305235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $352,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.