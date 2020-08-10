Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.56

Shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $9.50. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 8,730 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATI. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 12.1% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 271,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 336,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 170,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Patriot Transportation by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

