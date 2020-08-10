Oppenheimer Comments on Boingo Wireless Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boingo Wireless in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.96 million, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.16. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

In related news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 258,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

