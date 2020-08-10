Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,584,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $103.23 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

