Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target Lowered to $10.10 at TD Securities

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $10.25 to $10.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Noble Energy by 1,249.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,098,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,000 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 2,360.8% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Noble Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,604 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 565.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Noble Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,865 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

