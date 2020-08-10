New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 659,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after purchasing an additional 285,868 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 548,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,337,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 114.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 103,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

NYSE:EDU opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $153.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.25.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

