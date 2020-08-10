M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Weis Markets worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Weis Markets by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Weis Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 253.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $985.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

