M&T Bank Corp Buys 341 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,937 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $110,177,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11,322.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 877,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after acquiring an additional 870,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after acquiring an additional 529,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 509,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $386,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

