Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $78.79 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 1573053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 320.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

