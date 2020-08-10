Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $272.93

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $272.93 and last traded at $268.44, with a volume of 314800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.01.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $3,467,886.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,878,029.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $349,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 104,457 shares of company stock valued at $23,251,079 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. AXA increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

