Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MHVYF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHVYF opened at $22.50 on Friday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.