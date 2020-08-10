MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $74,514,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 833,287 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 867,176 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 59,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

MGM opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

