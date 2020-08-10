Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mercer International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercer International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

