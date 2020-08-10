Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 405 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 177,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.