LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 80.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

