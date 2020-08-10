Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.86

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.86 and last traded at $136.63, with a volume of 4581915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.25.

LVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,267,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,848,615.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,374.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,574 shares of company stock worth $34,400,243 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 181.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 18.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,813,000 after acquiring an additional 265,835 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 29.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 215,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 257.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 668,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 66.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after acquiring an additional 328,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

