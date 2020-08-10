Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

