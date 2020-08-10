Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB) were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 77,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 288,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

