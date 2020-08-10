LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $131.08 and last traded at $130.75, with a volume of 142793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.80.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 310.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 72.7% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.73.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.