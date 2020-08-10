Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Lawson Products stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Lawson Products has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter worth about $848,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,343,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,059,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

