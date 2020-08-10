Lathrop Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $387.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

