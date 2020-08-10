Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $373.01

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $373.01 and traded as low as $62.65. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 17,421 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,800 ($59.07) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 373.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 million and a P/E ratio of 31.49.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

