KeyCorp Comments on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 264,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 99,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

