KeyCorp Comments on Central Garden & Pet Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CENT. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

CENT opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.37. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $321,721.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,893 shares of company stock worth $901,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.